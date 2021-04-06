Merrymaking reportedly ban in Warri for 3 months over death of Olu Of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli

Chief Johnson Amatserunreleghe, the Iyatsere of Warri kingdom, has declared that there will be no revelry in the oil city of Warri for the next three months.

He said this as he proclaimed a time of mourning for Olu of Warri, His Royal Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli, who died recently.

The transfer of Ogiame Ikenwoli was formally announced to a gathering of influential Itsekiri chiefs, princes, and sons and daughters, Daily Times gathered.

“In Iwere country, there shall be no merrymaking of any sort.” For the length, all Itsekiri sons and daughters must tie their wrappers upside down,” Amatserunreleghe said.

Following his announcement, 20 cannon shots were fired to signal the monarch’s departure.

He explained that the 20 shots represented the reign of 20 Olus over the Iwere country.