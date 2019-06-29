Mutiat Alli – Lagos

Curvy Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has completed 13 full episodes of her forthcoming TV Kitchen Talk show tagged ‘Mercy Menu’ come July, 2019.

According to her media managers, the 13 episodes features Liz Benson, AY, Chigul, Omawumi, Niniola, Ufuoma McDermott, Lolo 1, Maraji, Busola Dakolo, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju, Ill Bliss and Munachi, Lagos House Wife (Rayo), Prince Odi Okojie, Purity, Henry, and Angel.

Mercy’s new cooking/talk show sees her talking to fellow celebrities on their lifestyle, their opinion on life issues and their intimate secrets while cooking.