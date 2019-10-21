Pennek Nigeria Limited One of the top real estate companies in Nigeria has just signed popular nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie popularly known as Mercy Johnson, as their brand ambassador.

Mercy Johnson has expressed her excitement over this new deal, and has shared the news with her followers on Instagram and other platforms.

Pennek Nigeria is one of the top real estate firm who specializes in the procurement and sales of choice plot of lands in areas proven to give the highest returns on investment (ROI) in the rapidly developing Lekki and Ibeju Lekki axis of Lagos state, Nigeria, as well as profitable investment opportunity in the suburban city of Nigeria.

Pennek Nigeria was founded to meet the real estate needs of home seekers across the country.

Their passion has always been to use contemporary measures to connect people and properties together.

Pennek Nigeria praises Mercy Johnson Okojie for embodying their brand identities and values as a successful actress, mother and entrepreneur using her influence to cause positive change in society.

Speaking to newsmen at a press conference, the CEO, Pennek Nigeria, Kennedy Nnadi mentioned that working with Mercy Johnson, they will create exciting real estate opportunities in the form of discounted deals and promos for the general public to benefit from.

He also said, “bringing Mercy Johnson to be a part of our company is a huge step for us towards achieving our 2030 mission of becoming the highest provider of affordable luxury housing in Nigeria, and Africa at large.”

Our aim is to make luxury home affordable for all, and this partnership with Mercy Johnson will help create awareness and promote our goals.”

The company has properties like, ‘The Estate’, ‘The Annex’, ‘Lekki Southern Villa 2’, and ‘Pacific Gate’ among others situated in the best locations in Lagos state and other parts of Nigeria.

Their properties are very affordable and comes with a very flexible payment plan up to 36 months starting with an initial deposit as low as N1.999M.

Pennek Nigeria has already rolled out some exciting deals on all their social media platforms – Facebook and Instagram) and on their website www.pennek.com