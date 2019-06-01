Men’s world: Rock that same suit in several patterns

By Ayokunle Edema

Australian newsreader Karl Stefano Vic revealed he had worn the same suit every day for an entire year. While reading the evening news without anyone noticing.

Though his point was actually about his female co-anchor and the way she was unfairly judged on her outfits, the stunt got us thinking – is it really possible to wear the same suit to work every day and still look good?

If you are lucky enough to work in an industry where the dress code is flexible, you can take a great pleasure in dressing every day. – The layers to be matched; the patterns to be clashed; the fabrics to be contrasted, but what about sectors where wearing a suit is still a daily necessity? Are you automatically banished from the world of style?

1) Change your shirt

A simple one, this. If you are going to wear the same suit everyday – particularly if the weather is warm (but also regardless) you must change your shirt every day.

The key thing, however, is to try and change the color of style of your shirt on a regular basis too. Do not simply substitute one white poplin shirt for another white poplin shirt, play with fabrics.

Changing the texture of your shirt from cotton to a pique will entirely alter the identity of your suit.

2) Do not wear a shirt at all

Teaming a t-shirt or a knitted polo with your suit in the warmer seasons will make it look entirely different. A suit does not only work with classic shirts – remember that.

A suit has its potential to look at its best when teamed with causal pieces – particularly when it’s cut close. Wearing your two piece with sportier items will bring out an entire new look to your suit, and make you feel different when wearing it

3) Wear them as separates

The only problem with wearing the same suit every day is that your trousers will wear away quickly if you do not all them to rest regular.

One solution is to switch up two suits in similar shades and fabrics and wear them as separates on contrasting days; it will still look like a sit but keep your two pieces longer.

4) Pay attention to accessories

Just like shirts, t-shirts and other under layers, your accessories can make an enormous difference on how your suit looks on you. wearing yours sock less with a pair of loafers, throw in lots of different ties, pocket squares, pockets and briefcases,(not to mention the haircuts) and you will have a new suit every day before you know it.

5) Ensure that your suit is dark

Pale, bright or patterned suits are great, but they stand out. If you are going to stick with one suit ensure you opt for a dark color as that will mask all manner of stains and will generally go unnoticed. Most men only wear a selection of navy suits in rotation after all.

6) Ensure that it fits well

This is key. A poorly fitting suit will not only look bad the first time you wear it, it will look bad every single day. If in doubt take something off-the-peg to a tailor and get him or to alter it to fit.

We would recommend you do this to however how many suits you plan on wearing.

7) Get minor alterations

It is fine to occasionally alter your suit. Be sure to have your jacket and trousers taken in or out should you put on or lose weight. You want to look sharp at all times, even if you are wearing the same suit.