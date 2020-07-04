Tola Odunsi directed series; ‘Men’s Club’ is scheduled to return for another series on Wednesday, July 22.

The series is returning for the third season after a widely accepted two season between 2019 and 2020.

For the third season, Dami Elebe takes the audience on the twists and turns about love, betrayal, and friendship involving Aminu, Louis, Tayo, and Lanre.

From broken hearts to shaky friendships, Ayoola Ayolola, Efa Iwara, Etim Effiong, Baaj Adebule make an interesting comeback for the new season which also sees Enado Odigie, Sharon Ooja and Grace Ajilore giving interesting role interpretations.

Some of the expectations by viewers include Tumini and Aminu Garba’s relationship, Louis’s attachment to his mother, Tayo’s numerous love triangles, and Lanre’s knack for older women.