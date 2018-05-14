All Men Are Full Of Sh*t, Including My Father- Nigerian Lady Queeneth Says

“A Nigerian lady identified as Edmund Queeneth on Facebook has sent tongues wagging at her comment which has since gone viral at lightening speed, and it is for a very odd reason.”

It is common practice today for ladies who have been hurt by a lot of men or demon, to call men out, insulting them and calling them scum and other kind of unmentionable names..

It is also common practice for some men to get defensive and attack the bitter girl’s father because of course he is a man too, and this sometimes escalates to a more verbal abusive fight on social media..

However, this particular Lady Queeneth surprised many when she agreed with the guy who got defensive by attacking her father.

The lady wrote ;

Men don’t deserve loyalty they are all full of shit!

A male user replied thus ; Sorry don’t be offended, you mean your father too?

Queeneth blatantly replied ; YES