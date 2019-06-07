Memorial lecture: Rohr, Super Eagles players honour Keshi

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, led no fewer than 25 players in the team” camp in Asaba to the 2nd Stephen Keshi Memorial Lecture held in the Delta capital on Friday.

Rohr, at the sideline of the event, lauded the qualities of late Keshi, and told newsmen that he (Keshi) made a mark in Nigerian football and abroad, as a player and a coach.

He expressed delight that the lecture held at a time when the Eagles were camping in Asaba ahead of the African Nations Cup tournament beginning on June 21 in Egypt, and for a friendly match with Zimbabwe in Asaba.

“I commend the association of professional footballers for keeping date with Keshi. Such association is necessary to seek the welfare of members after retirement from active play.

“It is important that I bring all the players here as mark of respect and honour to Keshi,” Rohr said.

“We are already discussing plans on how both bodies can make the second edition of the Stephen Keshi U-17 and U-21 national football tournament a success, with Delta government providing support,” he said.

Keshi died in June, 2017 and the memorial lecture was instituted by the National Association of Nigeria Professional Footballers (NANPF).

The eagles are currently camping in Asaba ahead of the friendly match with the Warriors of Zimbabwe on Saturday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwean team comprising 25 players and eight technical crew arrived at the Hampton Hotel, Asaba, on Friday at about 11.30 am for the Saturday encounter.

According to the Zimbabwean Coach, Sunday Chidzambwa, the team is here to play and learn from the more experienced Nigerian Super Eagles.

The theme of the memorial lecture is “Life after Football: What Does the Country Owe Our Ex-Internationals”.