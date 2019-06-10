Members-elect drum support for Gbajabiamila, Wase

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Two members-elect of the House of Representatives, Sha’aban Sharada and Hafiz Ibrahim have called on members to vote massively for Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila and Ahmad Wase for speaker and deputy speaker respectively of the 9th House of Representatives.

The members, who represent the Municipal and Tarauni Federal Constituencies of Kano state made the call in a joint statement on Sunday in Abuja. The members said that the two candidates were qualified for the positions owing to their track record of knowledge, experience and capacity.

They said that Nigerians would benefit from the leadership of Gbajabiamila and Wase if elected.

The members-elect said they were optimistic that their leadership would foster synergy between the two chambers of the National Assembly and harmonious relationship between the executive and the legislature.

They added that the Gbajabiamila/Wase ticket would also enable President Muhammadu Buhari to take Nigeria to the next level.

The endorsement is a further boost to the Gbajabiamila/Wase campaign corganization, following the endorsement of the duo by first term House members from the six geo-political zones at the Chelsea Hotel, Abuja on Saturday evening.