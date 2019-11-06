Vow and Declare has won Australia’s most prestigious horse race, the Melbourne Cup, giving Australian jockey Craig Williams his first win at the event in 17 attempts.

The Australian-bred horse saw off rivals in a field of 24 to take the Cup, at the annual blockbuster event at Flemington Racecourse.

Trained by Danny O’Brien, Vow and Declare gave Australia a much longed for victory at the 3,200-meter (1.98 mile) race after a decade of foreign winners.

Williams and O’Brien take the top prize of AU$4.4 million ($3 million), according to News.com.au. Total prize money, including trophies, came to a record AU$8 million ($5.5 million) this year.

Always held on the first Tuesday of November, the Melbourne Cup is one of the world’s most revered races and the highlight of a week-long carnival of racing, fashion, food and culture.