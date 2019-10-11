Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West, has reacted to his defeat at the Appeal Court.

Justice Yahaya Dantijo, had on Friday nullified Melaye’s election on Thursday, and upheld the majority judgment of the Tribunal that the petitioner, Senator Smart Adeyemi, proved the allegations of malpractices, mutilation of result sheet, and over-voting.

Melaye who affirmed his defeat on his twitter handle, wrote, ”I just lost my election at the Appeal Court and fresh election ordered. In all things I give God the Praise. He who started a good thing will definitely complete it. I ask my supporters to be law abiding as we shall always overcome. To God be the Glory.”

He also released a statement which reads, ”Let your hearts not be troubled, believe in God believe also His prophets.

A court judgement is human judgment, I believe in divine I mean God’s judgment.

It is absolutely well. No worries, no tension, no pains. I celebrate God for he is always a good God.

At the end, His name will be glorified. He is not a man that He will lie. I’m a winner every time.

There is a final verdict and it is the verdict of God. Peace peace peace.

Today, I speak over my life and my household that the peace of God that surpasses understanding will garrison across our hearts.

I am not shaken nor moved. I trust in God completely.

I lean not on my own understanding; I acknowledge Him in all my ways, and I am directed of the Lord and led by the Spirit.

I see my way through; I walk a path devoid of pitfalls. I look to the Lord my God, and I will not see shame.

I am delivered from destruction and dereliction. I am saved to serve and strengthened for life.

God is merciful to me, and I have received the grace of the Lord my God. I have favour.

Nothing is against me. Men are favourably disposed to me in every situation. I am accepted and not rejected.

Nothing blocks my path to success; I am not a failure, and greatness is attracted to me. I activate the will of the Father and insist that today is the day of His power.

I am willing; God is at work, in me, to will and to do all His good pleasure. I win always. My prayers are answered, and my requests are granted. “My eye is single, and my body is full of light”.

Sorrows and tears are far from me. I have peace; my struggles cease; my frustrations, fears, and frailties give way; and I am strong in the Lord and in the power of His might.

My tomorrow is greater and better than my yesterday. I shine like the star that I am.

I am blessed with every blessing heavenly, in heavenly places in Christ Jesus. I am blessed with the blessing of the sand and stars.

I increase on all sides. In Jesus’s name, I believe and say amen.

Senator Dino Melaye

Kogi West