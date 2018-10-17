 Press "Enter" to skip to content
Melania Trump’s spokeswoman blasts ‘disgusting’ T.I. music video

Melania Trump’s spokeswoman blasts ‘disgusting’ T.I. music video

October 17, 2018

Melania Trump’s spokeswoman has slammed a ‘disgusting’ new music video featuring her look-alike stripping in the White House.

The video shows Atlanta rapper T.I. sitting in the presidential chair and lighting a cigar in the Oval Office while a woman resembling the the First Lady performs a racy striptease.

The one-minute promotional video, uploaded to the rapper’s Twitter,also shows the Melania look-alike wearing her notorious khaki jacket emblazoned with ‘I really don’t care, do u?’ – which she wore when visiting migrant children in Texas in June.

T.I. posted the video on his Twitter account with the caption ‘Dear 45, I ain’t Kanye.’

The First Lady’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham called on the public to boycott the Atlanta rapper’s video in a tweet which the First Lady retweeted on Saturday.

Ms Grishap tweeted: ‘How is this acceptable? #disgusting #boycott’ on Saturday.

People have taken to social media out against T.I.’s new video.

‘Just lost a fan T.I. How about I shoot a video like that with Tiny? I’ve overlooked a lot of your behaviour but this is just too disrespectful to be ignored. You are despicable,’ one man said on Twitter.

Another woman said: ‘No words can describe… Seriously I can’t believe my eyes right now.’

She added: ‘We are not just talking about a lady, she is the FIRST LADY of the US… the equivalent of the Queen of Spain or the UK.’

Published in Entertainment

Realwan Adesegun

Realwan Adesegun

More from EntertainmentMore posts in Entertainment »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: