Melania Trump’s spokeswoman blasts ‘disgusting’ T.I. music video

Melania Trump’s spokeswoman has slammed a ‘disgusting’ new music video featuring her look-alike stripping in the White House.

The video shows Atlanta rapper T.I. sitting in the presidential chair and lighting a cigar in the Oval Office while a woman resembling the the First Lady performs a racy striptease.

The one-minute promotional video, uploaded to the rapper’s Twitter,also shows the Melania look-alike wearing her notorious khaki jacket emblazoned with ‘I really don’t care, do u?’ – which she wore when visiting migrant children in Texas in June.

T.I. posted the video on his Twitter account with the caption ‘Dear 45, I ain’t Kanye.’

The First Lady’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham called on the public to boycott the Atlanta rapper’s video in a tweet which the First Lady retweeted on Saturday.

Ms Grishap tweeted: ‘How is this acceptable? #disgusting #boycott’ on Saturday.

People have taken to social media out against T.I.’s new video.

‘Just lost a fan T.I. How about I shoot a video like that with Tiny? I’ve overlooked a lot of your behaviour but this is just too disrespectful to be ignored. You are despicable,’ one man said on Twitter.

Another woman said: ‘No words can describe… Seriously I can’t believe my eyes right now.’

She added: ‘We are not just talking about a lady, she is the FIRST LADY of the US… the equivalent of the Queen of Spain or the UK.’