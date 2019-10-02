The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has opened legal proceedings against the owners of the Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers, accusing them of “intrusive and unlawful publication of a private letter” as part of a “campaign by this media group to publish false and deliberately derogatory stories about her, as well as her husband.“

Revealing the leagl proceedings, a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry said:

“Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Sussex has filed a claim against Associated Newspapers over the misuse of private information, infringement of copyright and breach of the Data Protection Act 2018.”

Confirming the proceedings, Meghan and Harry’s solictors, Schillings, stated that: “We have initiated legal proceedings against the Mail on Sunday, and its parent company Associated Newspapers, over the intrusive and unlawful publication of a private letter written by the Duchess of Sussex”