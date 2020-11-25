Meghan Markle reveals miscarriage experience in July

Meghan Markle reveals she suffered a miscarriage in July this year. In a essay for the New York Times on Wednesday she speaks on the deep grief and loss she endured with her husband Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex, who got married to the British prince in 2018, had her first child with her husband the following year after her marriage.

Daily Times reports In the piece for the Times, wrote that she had just changed her son’s diaper when she felt a sharp cramp and fell to the ground.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,”

In the essay she revealed that conversations about miscarrying is seend as a “taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.”

She also touched on the coronavirus, the Black Lives Matter movement, and the recent turbulent presidential election, the Duchess of Sussex nevertheless offered a message of hope.

“For the first time, in a long time, as human beings, we are really seeing one another.”

Markle — whose mother is black — also wrote of the death of Breonna Taylor, as well as the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed African American killed in police custody.

“Loss and pain have plagued every one of us in 2020, in moments both fraught and debilitating.” – Withdrawal from public –

Markle’s personal piece comes as she and her husband, Prince Harry, wage an increasingly public war with some media outlets over their right to privacy.

But it carries with it the shadow of a previous royal bride — Harry’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Pressure from tabloids has dogged the British prince throughout his life, and he blames them for the death of his mother. Diana, whose treatment by the royals is the subject of the four parts season of Netflix’s hugely popular “The Crown”, also reportedly suffered a miscarriage in 1983 at Balmoral.

Harry and Meghan shocked the British establishment when they announced they were retiring from royal life. Their withdrawal in March came after reports she was deeply unhappy with life inside the royal family and fed up with media intrusion.

Markle on her part claims Associated Newspapers breached her privacy, her data protection rights and copyright by publishing extracts of correspondence with her estranged father, Thomas, before she married Harry.

The couple signed an exclusive deal with the streaming giant Netflix for an undisclosed fee earlier this year

Markle’s use of the New York Times to speak about her miscarriage has traces of likeness with Model and author Chrissy Teigens public post about her and her husband singer John Legends stillbirth that she suffered.

“Some have bravely shared their stories; they have opened the door, knowing that when one person speaks truth, it gives license for all of us to do the same,” Markle said.

Markle wrote that in July she realized — as she was comforted by Harry in hospital following the miscarriage — that “the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, ‘Are you OK?’”

The couple has set up a non-profit organization to promote education, mental health and well-being.