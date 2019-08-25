Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex celebrated her 38th birthday in a grand style in a luxurious villa in Ibiza, Spain, that cost a total of £108,000, approximately, 48,028,728 in naira.

The Mail on Sunday revealed that Meghan, who was with her husband Prince, and their baby son Archie had fun on a 6- day vacation at the Sa Calma villa, in Vista Alegre estate, which had a 50-metre infinity pool.



In describing the villa, The Mail reports that it lies close to the picturesque village of Es Cubells on the south-western coast of the island, and has a sea-facing pool, seven-bedroom apartment, a gym, jacuzzi, and an office with a large garden terraces.



A section of the Sa Calma Villa

In addition, guests are provided with a house manager, waitress, live-in caretakers, housekeepers, a Range Rover with driver and night security guard. Yacht charters, beauticians, bartenders, nannies, masseurs, personal trainers and yoga instructors who are available on request.

However, a close source disclosed that, the couple did not make use of the services of some of the local staff, as they came along with their personal chef, when they flew in by private jet on August 6.

some of the locals also claimed that the couple hired Spanish guards to boost the security provided by Royal protection officers.

Recall that Prince Harry was accused of not being true to his words, when he gave a speech at the end of July on the dangers of climate change at a Google Camp event in Sicily, which he also travelled to by private jet, leading to the couple being criticized for taking four private jet flights in 11 days this month.

Which according to The mail estimates have shown that it would take 1,400 trees ten years to offset the Duke and Duchess’s private jet flights over the past two years.

However, Sir Elton later claimed he had made an ‘appropriate contribution’ to a carbon footprint fund in order to offset the environmental impact of the flights, which came a few days after their trip to Ibiza.

Meanwhile, previous guests who have visited the villa, that is always packed with the rich and famous according to a resident, are Sir Paul McCartney and DJ David Guetta.