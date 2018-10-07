Meeting Davido Changed My Life – Mayorkun

DMW singer and son of popular actress, Toyin Adewale, Mayorkun, has continued to count his blessings years after meeting popstar Davido.

Mayorkun, who met Davido after he uploaded a video of himself playing the piano to one of the latter’s songs on social media said it had been nothing but bliss since he came in contact with the self-acclaimed Omo Baba Olowo.

He said, “I will continue to remember the day I met Davido for good. He has really been a blessing to me and I will always appreciate him. He is a very good person because he didn’t know me from Adam before offering me a deal with his label. Even when I tell people how our paths crossed, they don’t believe. He took me as a brother from day one and he has been very instrumental to the growth of my career.”