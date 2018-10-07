 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Meeting Davido Changed My Life – Mayorkun

October 7, 2018

DMW singer and son of popular actress, Toyin Adewale, Mayorkun, has continued to count his blessings years after meeting popstar Davido.

Mayorkun, who met Davido after he uploaded a video of himself playing the piano to one of the latter’s songs on social media said it had been nothing but bliss since he came in contact with the self-acclaimed Omo Baba Olowo.

He said, “I will continue to remember the day I met Davido for good. He has really been a blessing to me and I will always appreciate him. He is a very good person because he didn’t know me from Adam before offering me a deal with his label. Even when I tell people how our paths crossed, they don’t believe. He took me as a brother from day one and he has been very instrumental to the growth of my career.”

Published in Entertainment

Realwan Adesegun

Realwan Adesegun

More from EntertainmentMore posts in Entertainment »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: