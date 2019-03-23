Meet Young and pretty Regent, Her Majesty, Taiwo Oyebola Agbona

Isaac Oguntoye

Young and pretty Regent, Her Majesty, Taiwo Oyebola Agbona who has been ruling for over a year now in Ondo state has become a subject of disscussion on social media recently.



As the first girl child, she is to stand in gap on the throne of her fore-fathers till the Senior traditional Chiefs (Afobaje) choose the next King for the town.



Tradition entails her to temporarily take over the rulership of her kingdom. She has been on the throne for over a year so far.



A graduate of Achievers University, Owo Ondo State was crowned as a Regent (Adele Oba) in Aaye town in ifedore Local Government, Ondo State a year plus now.



She was born into the Royal family of HRM Oba J. B Agbona, Orimoro 11, the Alaaye of Aaye( who transformed from mortality to immortality to join his ancestors on the 4th of may, 2017). She studied Medical Laboratory Science (Heamatology).



She is also on social media and bears Royal_bliss on Instagram.



As a Regent, Her Majesty is forbidden to Kneel to any human, she must not have sexual intercourse, she must not eat in public, she must always be in male atire.



Her friend on social media reacts to that sexuality aspect and the reaction indeed is savage.

“Even if she is on the throne for five years, no sexual intercourse ? This seem to be a punishment to me, you guys should choose your king on time.”



We wish Her Majesty successful reign…. Ase!!!! Kábíyèsí ọ!!!!!