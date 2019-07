Captain Simisola Ajibola pictured above is the Female pilot who averted the near tragedy on Air Peace aircraft that happened at the Muratala Mohammed International Airport Lagos yesterday July 23rd.

The Air Peace Boeing 737 plane lost its tyres after crash-landing at the Airport facility.

According to eyewitness accounts, the incident was brought under control, thanks to the expertise of Captain Simi who handled the near-fatal incident professionally.