Paul Rayven is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and performing artiste. He is from Delta State and hiss main genres are RnB, afrosoul, folk and reggae music. The singer was among the top 12 finalists of the reality TV show, Nigerian idols (2015), bearing the name Paul Scholes which he later changed to Paul Rayven. He is also a graduate of University of Benin where he studied Economics and Statistics. He is currently signed to Abbeyyte records.