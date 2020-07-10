Meet Police woman Turned Super DJ Flying The Afrobeat Flag High In New York City

Sergeant Odiase Selimot Adejoke better known as Dj Sexy J in the Nigerian entertainment circle is a one time postergirl of the Nigerian Police Force who had been to many peacekeeping missions for the United Nations across a couple of African Countries from Sudan to Mali before she took a career-defining decision to go back to her first love which is the art of disc jockeying.

The vivacious music mixologist ,a graduate of Economics from the prestigious University of Lagos is an exceptional DJ who combines her amazing technical and musical gifts with infectious energy and passion anytime she is on the wheels-of-steel.the result is always a unique mix of sounds from Afrobeat,EDM to Trap and Hip Hop making Sexy J one of the best contemporary DJs at the moment.

Born into a family of mixed heritage from South Western Nigeria but now married to her Edo State born love of her life Odiase Tony Esasu .The lovebirds now reside in New York City in the United States of America with their son Nicholas Odiase.

Dj Sexy has had good ears for music from her early stage in life but the demands of her job as a police officer.An occupation she affirmed was chosen for her by her dad which she was never really passionate about but had to obey her parents.This however prevented her from starting out as a DJ earlier in life.

Dj Sexy learnt the art of Djing from the best men in the game starting out with DJ Faze to Dj Mase then finally with DJ Tee who helped her work on her timing and mixing on the turntables..

Dj Sexy J is a blend of fervour,Vitality and dedication on the turntables her personal style combined with genuine love for rhythms old and new makes her a super DJ.

Her panache, energy and relevant curation of tunes has her hovering sounds of yesteryears and today into something more timeless on the dancefloor. So, if you have a party and you want a flygirl to get the audience on their dancing shoes. Dj Sexy J is your number one choice of female DJ.

Little wonder she is the most sought after DJ in the African Community in New York city.

Dj Sexy plans to release a body of work soo which will feature notable musicians such as Slimcase,Pepenazi and a host of others with a new song titled “Eyes on you” with South African based musician “Kosere” which will serve as a prelude to her mixtape.