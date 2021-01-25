Meet buddy actress, Anike Ami Olaniyi — Daily Times Nigeria

By Mutiat Alli

Not many female actresses joined Nollywood as actress, singer, writer and assistant director but Anike Ami Olaniyi ticked all these boxes.

A certified journalist who decided to give his talent a shot joined the Prodigy crew headed by Abiodun Jimoh and wowed everyone.

Her depth in speaking the indigenous Yoruba language combined with her finesse in speaking the queens English stands Anike Ami out as an actress.

READ ALSO: Lockdown fears mount as COVID-19 cases surge

Ebony black, snow white teeth with a perfect gap tooth which creams her smile always as charming are a few physical descriptions of Anike Ami.

With projects like Opoosun, Tayatale and The Genesis to her acting credit, Anike Olaniyi is getting ready for her own debut production, titled ANIKE AMI