By Mutiat Alli, Lagos

From Mwisho & Meryl to Teddy.A And Bambam – Big Brother Housemates prove that romance grown in the house, can flourish into lasting love outside!

It’s raining Big Brother hearts everywhere ! This week, Ex Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ Housemates Teddy A and BamBam officially sealed the deal with an eye catching engagement ring ! Teddy A posted a picture of the Bambam’s hand with the engagement ring – which would catch the eyes of anyone and captioned the post ‘for life !’ with a heart shape emoji. This led to a series of congratulatory messages, heart eyes, heart shapes , lots of ‘aww’s’ and a couple more congratulatory messages. Cupid must really be working in the Big Brother house. They are not the first to take their relationship to the next level from the Big brother Naija/Africa house.

This takes us back to the 2004 Big Brother when Quinn and Jen had a slightly instant connection and decided to tie the knot after 8 months of reconnecting. Looking at another couple that did not win the hearts of fans because Kevin was in it from the start however Cupid had not struck Elizabeth’s heart yet.

It was not an easy chase for Kevin back in the house when he was going after Elizabeth to win her love. Fans were not in support because he was losing his focus, they made sure Elizabeth was out of the house to get him back on track.

Regardless of fans disapproval, Elizabeth broke the news to viewers during an interview that she will be meeting her man’s family in Nigeria thus implying they were sealing the deal. Seems like Biggie is plays a very convincing Cupid.

Who remembers Mwisho and Meryl in 2009? Their love was so strong that they got engaged in the house. This is an epic love story- the very first and so far the only engagement ceremony in the Big Brother house whereby family members were invited into the house to witness the union. This love is one settled deep within the heart.

Which housemate will be struck with Big brothers’ love arrow this season ? We can already see Mercy and Ike coupling up and making marriage banter once in a while, we also have Khafi and Gedoni.

Who will be the next BB Naija couple to find their happy ending inside and outside the house in this edition? You want to take a guess ? Hit us up in the comment section below.