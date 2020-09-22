Meet 4 princes jostling for Emir of Zazzau throne

Following the death of the Emir of Zazzau, four princes from eligible ruling houses of Zazzau Emirate are jostling to replace the Emir.

Daily Times had reported that Emir Shehu Idris, 84-year-old, died on Sunday, September 20.

Mr Idris spent 45 years on the throne, having ascended the position in 1975 after the death of Muhammadu Aminu, the 17th emir since the 1804 Fulani Jihad.

By tradition, a new emir is expected to emerge from any one of the four ruling clans of the emirate. The ruling houses are Katsinawa, Mallawa, Bare-bari and Sullubawa. The late Emir Idris was from the Katsinawa ruling house.

The Kaduna State Government is expected to announce the new emir after the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, must have approved any of the princes nominate to him by the Zazzau kingmakers.

The kingmakers are Wazirin Zazzau, Ibrahim Aminu; Makaman Zazzau, Muhammad Abbas; Fagachin Zazzau, Umar Muhammad; Limamin Gari, Dalhatu Kasim and Limamin Kona, Muhammad Aliyu.

Those being mentioned as stronger contenders to the throne are the Iyan Zazzau, Bashir Aminu; Yeriman Zazzau, Munir Ja’afaru; Magajin Garin Zazzau, Ahmed Bamalli and Turakin Zazzau, Bashir Idris.

There are, however, other princes who are said to be eyeing the position. In this category are Wamban Zazzau, Abdulkareem Aminu, Sarkin Kudun Zazzau Sambo Idris, and a few other sons of the deceased emir.