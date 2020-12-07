Meet 16-year old overall best graduating student Air force girls Jos

By Kingsley Chukwuka

A 16-year-old Nigerian, Terry Nnenna Ibeanu, who hailed from Adazi-Ani Local Government Area of Anambra State, has been awarded Distinction and Merit Award by the Nigerian Air Force Girls Secondary School, Jos Plateau State, for emerging overall best student in the 2020 examinations’ calendar year.

Ibeanu, who said she wants to study Medicine and Surgery said that her school has helped in molding her for the feature.

Our correspondent reports that Ibeanu had also obtained distinction in all the subjects offered in the 2020 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Speaking with journalists after the awards presentation, recently in Jos, she said that achieving success was a function of so many factors, the chief of which was God’s grace and hard work.

“A lot of heroes, who have participated in building me up to whom I am today, instilled the spirit of excellence in me – my parents, my teachers and, personal hard work.

“I have natural passion for reading, so studying was not an issue to me. When you work hard and depend on God’s grace, one will never be disappointed.

“The sacrifice made to achieve this feat was high level of discipline during examinations as I let go of other programmes I enjoyed and concentrated fully.

“I study ahead by studying during the holidays. Lazing around during the holidays and playing around with friends during holidays were some of the things I refused doing,” she said.

When she was burning the midnight candle, she hardly knew that such a day when drums and red carpet would be rolled out to celebrate her would come, our corresspondent reorts.

With her proud parents, Ibeanu walked confidently, beaming with smiles to a rousing applause of government officials, teachers, students and dignitaries that graced her school’s graduation ceremony organised to celebrate her for doing the school proud, having scored distinctions in the examination.

Speaking on the feat of her daughter, her father, Mr. Michael Ibeanu , a business man and veteran Journalist, said he enrolled her daughter in the school because Air Force School has gained the record of high educational standard.

The mother, Mrs Ijeoma Ibeanu, beaming with smiles and praising God, corroborated her husband, saying she knew Nnenna would go places by her studious life style right from primary school.