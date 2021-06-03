Medical Workers’ President, Biobelemoye Josiah emerges King of Opu-Nembe

By Ukpono Ukpong

The National President of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, (MHWUN) and the National Chairman, Joint Health Sector Unions of Nigeria, (JOHESU), Comrade Biobelemoye Josiah has emerged Ogbodo VIII(8), Amayanabo of Opu-Nembe kingdom, the first-class stool in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, South-South Nigeria.

Comrade Biobelemoye Josiah, now to be known as His Royal Majesty, King Biobelemoye Josiah attained the Royal stool after defeating two others at the final contest to the throne.

King Biobelemoye Josiah polled 64 votes to defeat Admiral Victor Ombu with 5 votes and Chief (Arc). Baratuaipre Edoghotu with 2.

His emergence has brought an end to the nine years aberration where a revered kingdom such as Opu-Nembe were without a King despite frantic efforts to ensure that a traditional stool is reinstalled to oversee the long-established affairs of the domain following the vacancy brought about by the death of the previous occupant, His Royal Majesty Ralph Iwowari.

Opu-Nembe, also known as Basambiri is made up of two major dynasties. They are Mein and Ogbodo dynasties. Each dynasty had produced seven successive monarchs of the ancient city.

Having produced the last King, who died nine years ago, the Mein dynasty was therefore out of the kingship contest to allow Ogbodo to produce the next King in the spirit of fairness, equity and justice.

Explaining the traditional processes to his emergence, Daily Times gathered that soon after the election, the king-elect was led by the Council of Chiefs to Ogbodo-Square for presentation to the Deputy Chiefs, Elders, Women, Youths and citizens of the Kingdom.

“Thereafter, the traditional rites of chalking on the forehead and Knocking on the head were conducted in King Ogbodo masoulium to formalise the election winner and ending all humiliation of the King.

“Afterwards, King Biobelemoye Josiah was dressed in the warrior attire and fashion of the ancient King. A dress code he will put on for the next seven days, although with different designs for each day.

“The king remains in the mausoleum, where he receives visitors from all works of life for the next seven days, thereafter he takes a familiarisation tour of the whole kingdom.

“After the tour, the initial traditional rites of anointing ends. Official coronation date to be decided by the King and his Council of Chiefs.”

It is pertinent to note that His Royal Majesty, King Biobelemoye Josiah remains a unifying voice, not only among health workers across Nigeria and the global community, but has kept replicating the same in his home town, thereby earning him the first class paramount stool.

HRM Biobelemoye Josiah was born on Wednesday, December 16, 1964 in Nembe-Bassambiri(Opu-Nembe), in what is today Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. He attended St. Peters State School Odioma for his primary schooling, finishing there in 1976.

By 1981, he secured his West Africa School Certificate (WASC) and two years later, was admitted by the Rivers State Ministry of Health, to pursue a medical laboratory course at the School of Health Technology, which he finished in 1986.

Bio, as he is fondly called, subsequently bagged a Higher Diploma in Environmental Health and Industrial Safety from the Institute of Administrative Management of Nigeria in 2013.

This was after securing a Bachelors degree from the Rivers State University of Science and Technology, nine years earlier.

With the creation of Bayelsa state in 1996, he has been in the employment of the Bayelsa state Hospital Management Board since then, till date.

HRM, King Biobelemoye Josiah is an experienced trade unionist who has served in all levels of the MHWUN organisation.

Filled with a passion for justice and a fervent commitment to the cause of the working class, he has a sterling track record of stewardship at the local branch and state councils over the last three decade.

He was the Bayelsa State Council Chairman from 2005 till he was elected as the 7th National President of MHWUN at the union’s 9th National Delegates Conference which held on April 28-29, 2015 and has also subsequently emerged as Chairman of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU).

HRM, King Bio loves reading, music, playing scrabble and football and he is happily married and blessed with children.