Medical University bill passes second reading in Bayelsa Assembly

A proposed bill seeking to convert abandoned 500 beds hospital in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State to a medical university has scaled through second reading in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

The bill tagged, “Bayelsa State medical university and corporate social medical bill” is an executive bill sent by Governor Seriake Dickson to help utilize facilities at the hospital which previous governments have invested in huge government funds.

The hospital started by the first civilian governor of the state, Late Chief Diepreye Alamieyesedigha, but was abandoned despite being equipped with world class medical facilities.

Leading in the debate for the bill, leader of the house, Dr Peter Akpe, said the establishment of such a medical university in the state will stem the tide of medical brain drain from the state and other states in the country and abroad.