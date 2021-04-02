Medical trip: Omokri criticises Buhari, reveals why London protest was not disrupted

Nigerians held a huge protest at the Abuja House in London on Friday, demanding that President Muhammadu Buhari be deported back to Nigeria.

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, had earlier tweeted a video of demonstrators gathering to chase the president back home.

The ‘Harass Buhari Out of London’ rally, which Omokri organized, was a resounding success, according to Omokri.

The police were unable to stop the rally, according to the former presidential aide, since it was conducted in strict accordance with COVID19 procedures, with demonstrators massing in groups of six.

Omokri told the Daily Times on Friday that the Nigerian High Commission had called in the London Metropolitan Police but that they were unable to stop the process.

Thank you @Yahoo! for featuring my #HarassBuhariOutofLondon rally on @YahooNews and @YahooVideo.



General @MBuhari is a tyrant who sniffed our life from peaceful, unarmed #EndSARS protesters at the #LekkiMassacre, but wants to sniff life in London https://t.co/6XXw9hlOmn — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 2, 2021

The police permitted the protest to proceed after questioning Omokri and observing that the event was organized, calm, and not in violation of COVID19 protocols, according to the statement.

READ ALSO: Politicise Adamawa trad’l institution is not good for peace sake, Dan Maje tells Gov Fintiri

“General Buhari is most irresponsible,” Omokri said at the gathering. He left his country on the day that resident doctors went on strike and flew to the United Kingdom to take care of his own welfare.

“He has been in office for 5 years and he is yet to initiate, start and complete even one hospital. Will Boris Johnson fail to build hospitals for the British then run to Nigeria to treat himself?”

“In the five years that Buhari has been in office, he has budgeted over ten billion dollars for the Aso Rock State House Clinic. Isn’t that enough to build a hospital and train doctors to treat him and other Nigerians? His own parent, on the other hand, claims that the clinic is unable to offer even basic paracetamol. Look it up on the internet.”

Omokri added “When Buhari’s son, Yusuf, was injured in an accident, we prayed for him to get well. I prayed for him.

“How did this man reward us? He sent soldiers to Lekki to kill peaceful, unarmed #EndSARS protesters. These are the children of the men and women who prayed for his son.

“General Muhammadu Buhari is not running a government. He is running a criminal enterprise. He killed peaceful, unarmed #EndSARS protesters asking for good governance, and now he is in London to secure his life and enjoy the benefits of British good governance? Send the coward back home to fix the mess he created.”

Omokri said “Only 5% of Nigerians are covered by a doctor. This man forced himself on Nigeria. He promised he would do better, but he has turned Nigeria into the world headquarters for extreme poverty.

“He has bequeathed us the highest unemployment in the world at 33%. We have the highest number of out of school children at 13.5 million. And having destroyed our economy he has run to a London that is on COVID-19 lockdown to restore his health.”

Nigerians at the protest chanted “Go back home Buhari”. Many carried various placards asking General Buhari to return to Nigeria.

The British press were also on hand to cover the protest, which was still ongoing at the time of filing this report.