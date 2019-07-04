Dr Bashir Zubayr, a medical doctor with Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano has been kidnapped along Lokoja-Okene federal highway.

Mr Zubayr was abducted alongside his two younger brothers and a younger sister at Irepeni 20km West of Lokoja on Wednesday afternoon.

According to eyewitnesses, the doctor’s car was sighted at Irepeni with the doors left open, a sign that portrays a scene of abduction on the highway.

According to reports, the medical doctor was on his way to Okene alongside his siblings for the 40th day Fidau prayer of their late mother. contact with the doctors’ family.