Media personality, Fade Ogunro has floats a leading pan-African marketplace that leverages technology to disrupt and revolutionize how talent in the lifestyle, entertainment & media industries across Africa is sourced.

Speaking on the launch, Fade Ogunro who doubles as the CEO disclosed that one of the key aim of BookingAfrica.com is to help unlock the earning potential of young entrepreneurial Africans and monetize their latent skillset.

From Left To Right ; Eric Otieno. Business Development Manager, Kenya Bookings Africa.Com , Uzo Akumah General Manager Bookings Africa.Com, Fade Ogunro CEO/Founder Bookings Africa.Com,Saada B. Abdalla. Country Manager, Kenya, Bookings Africa.Com and Tshque Harcharan. Country Manager, South Africa Bookings Africa.Com at Bookings Africa. Com App Launch

Through the app, users can search for a variety of talent, compare their transparent prices, book online, pay securely and provide ratings and reviews for services across Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya.

Bookings Africa currently offers over 14 talent categories including make-up artists, photographers, DJs, hair stylists, and social media influencers with plans of increasing to over 40 categories and expand to other countries across Africa by December this year.

Since its launch in April 2019, Bookings Africa has signed up over 2,000 freelancers and served clients such as: Coca-cola, Anap Jets, May D, Film Factory and The Luxury Lifestyle Market.

Mayowa Ayodele, Chief Investment Officer of Unicorn Group said, “We are excited to partner with Fadé and her team who have built a strong technology-led and scalable business that is harnessing and monetizing the latent talent of Africans across the continent.

We believe that investing in Bookings Africa has the potential to revolutionize a highly fragmented industry and positively impact lives.

It is pertinent to note that the laudable initiative is currently operational in Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa at the moment with a future plan of expansion to other African countries.