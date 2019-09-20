Recently at the Oduduwa Hall,

Obafemi Awolowo University, an audience of students and entrepreneurs was treated to an exclusive session of useful tips and insights into the use of Public Relations as a tool for building businesses.

The session was facilitated by Peniel Ajuka, General Manager and Team lead at Media Panache Nigeria, a frontline Public Relations and Media Consultancy.

The session was part of a one-day conference titled “The Entrepreneurial Mindset” organised by The Roots in Motion Enterprise.

Peniel Ajuka facilitated a high-level interactive session on the theme “What to do With PR.” The session explored how business owners can effectively understand PR and use it to plug into their brand building and marketing efforts.

Speaking about the session afterward, Ajuka said: “There is often a bit of confusion about what Public Relations can or should do for a business, especially because there may seem to be an overlap between PR and other fields of practice in the IMC space.

What this session did was to, first of all, delineate what PR is, and then help business owners grasp how to leverage PR to achieve certain outcomes.

Based on the feedback, I believe the audience found the session useful and illuminating, and I appreciate The Roots Enterprise for providing the platform to share knowledge, ideas, and experience.”

Other speakers who facilitated sessions at the event include, Commissioner for Youths and Sports in Oyo State, Seun Fakorede, Ife Agboola, amongst others.

The Roots Enterprise is a brand-building organisation focused on helping innovative startups gain a sustained existence and visible presence in a world of decreasing consumer attention spans.

To this end, it provides consulting services focused on advertising, online presence strategy and ideation, in addition to organising platforms like “The Entrepreneurial Mindset” for information sharing.