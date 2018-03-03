Media mogul Alistair Soyode on #2019 elections

Media mogul Alistair Soyode has continued his enlightenment on creating awareness for Nigeria’s coming 2019 election through the YES Nigeria Movement with some political stakeholders in Nigeria as part of the strategic roles the nation’s electorates holds, to be decisive, positive and focus on solution orientation.

Mr Soyode who paid a courtesy visit to the former Governor of Rotary Club International District 9125, Dr. Mike Omotosho in his office in Abuja said he is ready to take the mandate of the YES Nigeria to every citizen of the country on their desired promised land with the help of other partners especially with his experiences gained from the international community and one that has interacted strongly with major stakeholders in the country.

When asked about his aspiration, Mr Alistair Soyode who is also the convener of the foremost leading mentorship platform, NIDME CORP, said he has what it takes to run for the highest office at local, state or national level and as always will contribute positively to its development.

He expanded on the medium and movement which according to him have the following aims and objectives;

“As a call to service to our parent’s land, to sensitise, educate, enlighten and bring our electorates to the consciousness of the realities around us. We are confronted with difficulties and lack of adequate supportive governance by some of our leaders and secondly, to create an enabling process where each political party will recognised and give the desired opportunity to potential leaders within to emerge for elective offices.

“We have set out to assist in the process of electing credible leaders in their various political parties for our generation and seek to achieve this by offering meaningful, objective and constructive ideas for use in the process of elections or selections.”

Dr. Mike Omotosho who also is the National Chairman of Labour Party while noting the system is facing corrupt practices in his remarks pledged his support for citizens joining the political paths especially those with strong credentials, high level of commitments to nation building and promised to work with them based on common interests to ensure that Nigerian people gets the best.

Dr Omotosho extended call to all to get involved in politics and stop the habit of criticising from outside, saying the vision is doable to change leadership positions, but needs a collective effort by all Nigerians to make it happen.