Meat scarcity looms as cattle dealers begin strike today

Cattle and Foodstuff dealers under the aegis of Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AUFCDN), will today commence nationwide strike following the expiration of a seven-day ultimatum given to the federal government to attend to their demands, Daily Times gathered.

AUFCDN, an affiliate of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) had on Sunday at a press briefing said the union was demanding protection of its members, payment of N475 billion compensation for lives of members and properties lost during the #EndSARS protest and Shasa market chaos.