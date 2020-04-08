Adamawa state has confirmed the death of seven children after a measles outbreak in Malabo Village in Fufore Local Government Area of the state.

Dr Bwalki Dilli, director, public health, in the state Ministry of Health said this on Wednesday in Yola.

Dilli said that a report from executive secretary of the local government primary healthcare authority, revealed that 25 children were infected with the disease.

“Out of 25 suspected measles cases from Fufore Local Goveenmwnt Area, seven who were childen were confirmed dead.

“Right from February, there had been pockets of suspected measles cases across five local government areas in the state including Fufore,” he said.

Dilli said that following intensive investigation, the areas affected were discovered to have had a history of rejecting routine immunisation.

He said adequate measures had been put in place to curtail further spread of the disease.