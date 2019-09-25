The Kaduna State Government, on Wednesday revealed plans to begin measles campaign for children under the age of five in October.

Hamza Abubakar, Executive Secretary, State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (SPHCDA) disclosed while addressing a news conference in Kaduna.

Abubakar said government and partners had concluded plans to begin the statewide campaign that would ensure the immunisation of all eligible children aged between nine and 59 months in the state.

He said the campaign was part of effort to avoid possible outbreak of the disease in the state.

“We once had an outbreak in Ikara and this is due to our shortcomings for not covering all parts of the state.

“This campaign will be conducted in all the LGAs because it is very important to us.

“Measles is one of the leading causes of death among young children especially those under five years of age.

“We want parents, especially mothers to take the campaign seriously and comply accordingly,“ he said.

Abubakar called on the media to intensify awareness on the importance of the immunization which he said has no adverse reaction on the children.

According to him, the state will also embark on meningitis immunization campaign by November for children between one and seven years.

He said the Federal Government and its partners were targeting to eliminate all preventable diseases in every settlement across the country.

Abubakar said the Maternal Neonatal Tetanus vaccination was ongoing in three local government areas of the State.

“ The vaccines is for all women of child bearing age and the vaccines are free, safe and beneficial for us to protect our environment.“

He assured that WHO and partners were in full support of the state government effort to eliminate measles and all other diseases in the state.

“We want to achieve 95 to 100 per cent compliance to ensure total eradication of measles and other diseases in the state,“ the executive secretary said.

Halima Tafida, the State Liason officer, said the program will be conducted in three rounds and urged mothers to ignore negative rumors and comply by receiving the vaccines. (NAN)