MDCAN raises fresh concern over the country's falling health Standard — Daily Times Nigeria

“Nigeria’s Medical and Dental Consultants Group has raised fresh concern about the “worsening” situation in the health sector of the country.

MDCAN National President, Prof. Kenneth Ozoilo, called on the Federal Government to intervene until it was too late, addressing journalists in Jos on Wednesday after the association’s virtual National Executive Council meeting.

It is no longer news that the nation’s health system is struggling with various problems.

This perhaps formed the basis for the question posed by the Association of Medical and Dental Consultants, which they attribute to the government’s inability to repair the rots in the health sector of the country.

The migration of highly qualified staff in the health sector, especially doctors and nurses, to other countries is most alarming. They agree that it is time for the government to take active measures to analyze the issue and advance strategies to keep the increasingly unstable health system from crashing imminently.