MDAs fail to remit over N1.2 trillion, says fiscal responsibility commission

Tom Okpe, Abuja

Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), Victor Muruako has indicted more than 32 MDAs of the Federal Government, alleging that over N1.2 trillion is in their hands.

This, he explained, is because the MDAs defaulted in their remittances to the Commission on improved mobilization domestic revenue, making it difficult for the body to calculate their operating surplus payable to the Federal Government Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF).

He said so far, from records, N2.15 trillion has been paid as operating surplus since the establishment of the FRC to date, adding; “this couldn’t have been possible without the Act and Commission, given that there would have been no law, rules, regulations or institution requiring such returns.”

He said these figures are confirmed from analysis of annual audited financial reports submitted to the Commission by concerned agencies.

At a press briefing with National Assembly Press Corps on Wednesday, the Executive Chairman said: “Sadly, many MDAs still persist in defaulting and practically, keeping money away from the federal governments’ reach for funding its budgets; our records indicate that over N1.2 trillion is still in the hands of defaulting MDAs.

Muruaku gave the names of some of the defaulting agencies as the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), Bank of Agriculture, Bank of Industry, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, National Broadcasting Commission, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and the Standard Organisation of Nigeria.

Others are Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board, National Integrated Water Resources Management Commission, National Sports Commission, Administrative Staff College of Nigeria and National Business and Technical Examination Board among others.

He sought the partnership of the media in pursuit of the commission’s goal of a considerably transparent and accountable government, financial management framework in which revenue-raising policies, resource allocation and debt management decisions will be undertaken in a prudent, transparent and timely fashion.

The Executive Secretary also said the commission Introduced the Rule-based Fiscal Regime, RBFR, being an institutional response to the quest for prudent, ethical and efficient management of public resources, adding that the Commission has facilitated the nation’s reliance on rule-based and transparent fiscal principles as against the erstwhile culture of relatively opaque and discretionary budgeting.

He emphasized that the annual budget must necessarily be couched within stated rules and limits regarding deficit spending and borrowing.

On execution of the Commission’s mandate, the chairman noted that it led to improvement in fiscal discipline, transparency, accountability and policy outcome, as it requires government to commit unambiguous processes and monitorable fiscal policy objectives.

“For instance, the fiscal deficit has been limited to 3% of GDP as provided in section 12 of the Act – except for this year’s proposal which is 3.6% and falls within the exception to the rule as stated in the FRA, 2007.”

The procedure for preparation of the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), as part of the budgeting process reform introduced by the fiscal responsibility Act 2007 has led to enhanced public participation and inclusion, which was not the case before emergence of the FRC.