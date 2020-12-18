MBO Support Group: Kankara school boys kidnap, plot to blackmail Buhari

By Tunde Opalana

The MBO Dynamic Support Group has described the kidnap of over 300 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State by unknown persons as a grand plot to discredit the person of President Muhammadu Buhari, Daily Times gathered.

The group blamed those it called detractors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration for thumping up sensitive matter such as the safety of innocent students to score cheap political point.

At a pre-launching press briefing of a book “Compendium of 5 years achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari administration” in Abuja on Thursday the group was optimistic that efforts of the Federal Government to secure the release of the boys will soon yield positive result.

Addressing the media, the National Coordinator of MBO, Hon. Usmian lbrahim said the unfortunate incidence of the abduction is indeed a painful incidence designed to blackmail President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said “going by the recent events in our country one would be tempted to assume that the only happenings around us are woes and catastrophe.

“It is true that negatives do happen, the security challenges, economic recession and other happenings around us tend to coarse us into believing that all around us are woes, pains and ugliness.

“According to Femi Adesina, “amidst the ravening clouds which seem to hang over Nigeria, President Buhari is making conquests and it pay us to see our cups as half filled, rather than half-empty.

Defending the government, the group said “despite all the challenges; good things are still happening in the country.

At the swearing in of President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29, 2015, he did emphasize his three focal areas; fighting corruption, providing security and improving the economy.

“These he has remain committed to achieve despite the distortions arising from economic recession and insecurity.

I use this medium to commend Mr. President for remaining undaunted and focused irrespective of the distractions emanating from those he cherished most-the masses.

“If only we realise the pains, agonies and sleeplessness he underwent each time there is negative occurrence, we would commend his untiring efforts to provide a better country for Nigerians”.

The MBO do appeal to the parents of these boys to be patient and cooperate with the Nigerian government as the security apparatus are already mobilised to bring back the boys.

Speaking on the book, he said compiling the milestones of President Muhammadu Buhari is not a mean task, due to the fact that he has chosen to separate politics from governance hence his decision to commit to visible and grandstanding performances above media hype.

“The compendium of President Muhammadu Buhari Next Level achievements is a collection of ground breaking milestones of his administration not minding the hue and cry of the critics who never saw anything good in the good works he is doing.

“From our findings, many Nigerians are not aware of the giant strides of the government around them, or they just pretend not to know so as to find a ground to advance the condemnation of the Next Level Government.

“The book: Compendium of 5-year achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari administration highlights the milestones of President Muhammadu Buhari in critical sectors of the Nigerian economy: revitalisation of the rail transport, the positive stride in anti corruption fight with several convictions and monumental recoveries coupled with institutional transparency and accountability.

The Buhari administration is also impacting lives as the stimulus packages such as COVID-19 loans for MSMES, palliatives, survival fund, farmermoni, tradermoni and marketmoni among others are now available to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on individuals and corporate organizations.

“The country has witnessed his strong commitment to security through a coordinated and holistic approach to improving security architecture in the country; his penchant for creating a conducive atmosphere for free, fair and credible elections, his health system initiatives tailored toward improving health care system in Nigeria, as well as creating a space for digital economy”.

He promised that about five million copies of the book will be released for wider circulation at the first quarter of 2021. This is to give room for wide readership from the Federal Capital to the 36 States, and 774 Local Government areas.

