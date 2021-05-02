Mbaka: Ohanaeze tackles Presidency, slams controversial priest

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural group has waded into the controversy between the presidency and the controversial Adoration Ministry priest, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka.

Rev Mbaka had during the week called for the President’s resignation or impeachment over his handling of the security challenges in the country.

The Presidency had equally responded by stating that Mbaka’s call was far from being altruistic as the priest was angry over President Buhari’s failure to give him a contract after he had made the request.

According to Ohanaeze in a statement by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Fr. Mbaka “is a victim of use and dump.”

The scribe blamed Mbaka for delving into politics and urged him to “go home and sin no more.”

“What is happening recently between Fr. Mbaka and the presidency is quite a sad one. We see it as a relationship gone sour.

We remember how they both enjoyed a robust relationship, with Fr. Mbaka campaigning vigorously for Buhari both during his first and second tenure.

“But now that the marriage has collapsed, the hell appears to have been let loose, with the presidency trying hard to mess Mbaka up. But we have one question for GarbaShehu: ‘is Fr. Mbaka the only priest that visits Aso Rock? What of Adeboye?

What of Kumuyi and many others? This is a clear case of use and dump.”

The socio-cultural organization advised Mbaka to cease from meddling in politics.

“What he should do now is to deflate all these politicians who are running the country aground; after that, he should cease from meddling into politics going forward.

He should concentrate on his healing ministry and leave politics for politicians.

“Mbaka might have made some mistakes and overstepped his boundaries joining politicians, but definitely he exhibited the courage to speak truth to power, he must have realized his mistakes. But why should Presidency cast aspersions on him for saying the truth?

“Mbaka has been forgiven for coming back to his senses. He should go and sin no more.

“Mbaka henceforth, should speak truth to power and stand by the suffering people of the southeast” .