Dubbed as one of the most anticipated concerts in the ember months, Ride Along concert, powered by Mr. Taxi, will feature captivating performances from top Nigerian music artists including Mayorkun, Reekado Banks, Marvelous Benji, African China, Faze, Jaywon, Djinee, Stereoman, Danfo Drivers and comedians including Dan Dee Humurous, Acapella, MC Shakara, Forever, Deeone, and Deestalker.

The event which is slated for Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos will equally double as the official Lagos launch of the e-hailing app after recording a successful operation in Asaba, Enugu, Owerri, Onitsha and Awka.

Speaking ahead of the launch party in Lagos, COO Mr. Taxi, Austin Nnaemeka Soundmind said, “We are counting down to the launch of Mr. Taxi in Lagos and we are prepared to show Lagosians what it truly means to ride in comfort. We’ve been doing this in Eastern states but now it is Lagos time. It will be an unforgettable night filled with good music, comedy, celebration and amazing deals on rides”.

Organisers have said attendance at the concert is free but fans, guests, tourists, and fun-seekers will have to download Mr. Taxi app on their smartphones to gain entrance.