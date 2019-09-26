Former Aviation Minister and Peoples Democratic Party chieftain Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has sent birthday wishes to Nnamdi Kanu the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

In a message his sent via his official Twitter handle, @realFFK, Fani-Kayode prayed that God grant Nnamdi Kanu more years of victories, disarm and shame his enemies and detractors.

Fani-Kayode said, “Happy birthday to my dear brother @MaziNnamdiKanu. May God grant you many more years of peace, joy, blessings, good health, prosperity and victories!

“May he shame your enemies and disarm your detractors. May you continue to go from strength to strength and wax strong in battle!”