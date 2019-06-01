Mavin sign new act, Crayon

Mutiat Alli, Lagos

As part of showcasing and supporting talent, Mavin records has unveiled a new artist, Crayon who is signed to an imprint of Mavin Records; Blowtime Entertainment, owned by producer, Baby Fresh.

In a statement, Mavin Records founder and President, Don Jazzy says, “We are pleased to announce our new imprint deal with Baby Fresh’s Blowtime Entertainment as we unveil our new artist, Crayon.



“Baby Fresh has always been part of the Mavin family and we look forward to what is shaping up to be a remarkable stage of his amazing career.

Crayon is an exceptional songwriter and recording artist who comes with a lot of diversity in his music and I am sure that we will attain great things together.”

Crayon whose music is a blend of pop, Afrobeats, Latin and Caribbean rhythms grew up in Iba, Lagos and is sure ready to make an impact with his style of music positively to the already growing entertainment industry.

Speaking on the signing of Crayon also, the Chief Operations Officer of Mavin Records, Tega Oghenejobo says, “Crayon is a bundle of talent and creating this imprint with Baby Fresh is part of our objective to deliver dynamic growth for our artists.

“Our ambition is to help talent achieve their musical and entrepreneurial goals with our infrastructure, unique experience and diverse team. This kind of collaboration is vital for the growth of our industry.”