Maurizio Sarri set to quit Chelsea for Juventus

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Maurizio Sarri is set to quit Chelsea for Juventus, according to report in Italian sources.

It is claimed by local pundit Tancredi Palmeri that the Italian tactician will leave Stamford Bridge after the Europa League final against Arsenal on Wednesday.

Sarri is highly tipped to replace Max Allegri, it is also claimed that the former Napoli manager has signed a three-year contract worth £6million with the Serie A champions.

Chelsea is tipped to replace Sarri with former player Derby County manager and Frank Lampard.