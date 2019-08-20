The new Juventus boss returned to Italy this summer after a tumultuous spell at Chelsea, but is unlikely to be on the bench for the opening game of the season.

The 60-year-old was struck with flu last week and missed the weekend’s training sessions in order to rest.

But it now transpires his condition has worsened and the Serie A champions have taken action.

A Juventus statement read: “Maurizio Sarri, after having observed rest over the weekend, was at the JTC Continassa today where he coordinated the work of his staff.

“Unfortunately, he could not conduct the training on the field due to the persistence of his flu, which struck him over the course of last week.

“In the late afternoon, he underwent further tests that confirmed he has pneumonia, for which specific therapy has been prescribed.