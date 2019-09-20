Rotary International Club, District 9125, on Friday donated medical items to the FCT Administration to reduce maternal and child death in the territory.



Dr Kolawole Owoka, who led other members of the club on a courtesy visit to the acting Executive Secretary, FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS), Mr Musa Abdulrahim, said that the donation was part of the club’s humanitarian services.



Owoka said that the gesture was also to complement government’s effort in reducing fatalities, particularly mothers and child death.



According to him, eight states have already been earmarked by the club to benefit from the items, including the FCT.



He said that, in the past, Rotary club was known to be popular because of the assistance it always renders for the eradication of polio in the country.

“We are totally for humanitarian services.



“Base on the statistics and data available to us, there is a lot of maternal and child deaths happening unnecessarily. Rotary is here to contribute its quota toward the reduction of the menace.



“Other states we are also touching for this distribution of items are Osun, Ondo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Amambra, Kaduna and Kano,’’ he said.

Receiving the items, Abdulrahim said that they would be put to judicious use.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that items donated were Suction machine, delivery couche, stethoscope, pulse oximeter, oxygen concentrator, instrument steriliser, sterilising drum set and baby weighing scale.



Others are Sphygmomanometers with trolley, Ambu bags (Adult and Paediatrics), Injection magnesium sulphate 500 ampoule (10 x 50), Bottles of multivitamins (20 x 100, bottles of vitamin syrup (20 x 10) and bottles of vitamin Bco (10 x 10). (NAN)