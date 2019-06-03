Matawalle to flag-off work on the Gusau Airport

Zamfara state Governor, Bello Matawalle says work will begin on the proposed Gusau Airport within his first 100 days in office.

The governor made the pledge when he paid an inspection visit to the proposed site of the airport at the weekend.

A statement signed by the Special Assistant to the governor on Media, Malam Yusuf Idris quoted Matawalle as saying that the construction of the airport was crucial to development and the opening of job opportunities.

It said that government was committed to investing heavily in the economic sector and also initiating policies that would boost internal revenue.

“The governor promised to make the state more socially and economically viable; he also appealed to wealthy individuals to invest in Zamfara, promising lots of incentives,” it said.

The statement said that Matawalle also visited the Gusau Hotel where he found out that most of its structures had become dilapidated, adding that the governor was embarrassed by the poor state of the facility, especially with many sections on the verge of collapse and directed that it be reconstructed to international standards.

The airport project was conceived more than 10 years ago by former Governor Mamuda Shinkafi. However, budget estimates for the project consistently surfaced in various budget proposals during the eight-year administration of Gov. Yari, but no work started at the site until when he left office on May 29.