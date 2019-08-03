Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has urged the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) to support his government in resettling the 30, 000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) currently taking refuge across the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by Alhaji Yusuf Idris, the director-general press affairs to the governor, made available to journalists in Gusau on Friday.

He said the governor made the plea when he received officials of the UNHCR in his office.

The governor called on the commission to design a comprehensive programme that will improve the wellbeing of the displaced persons, explaining that the state government was committing huge resources in taking care of the refugees and providing security to communities.

He added that the government was also establishing schools, hospitals and providing water sources across communities to ease the return of those displaced.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Alhaji Dahiru Bagiwa said the commission was on a fact finding visit to ascertain the level and condition of the internally displaced persons in the state.

He commended the state government for its support to the commission and the commitment of the governor in addressing security issues, which he said had rekindled citizens’ confidence to go to farm, market and other businesses.

Present at the meeting were the state Head of Service, Alhaji Muhammad Mujittaba, Chief of Staff, Col. Bala Mande (rtd) and House of Representatives member representing Gusau /Tsafe Federal Constituency, Rep. Kabiru Mai-palace.