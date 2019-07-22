Juan Mata says Paul Pogba is a positive influence in the Manchester United changing room and has called on him to stay and help bring trophies back to Old Trafford.

Pogba has been linked with a return to former club Juventus with Sky in Italy reporting that Juve’s sporting director Fabio Paratici held talks over a move for Pogba last month

However, Mata, who recently extended his contract at Old Trafford for one more season, wants Pogba to stay and help the club win trophies.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, the Spanish midfielder, said: “We all know Paul and he is a fantastic midfielder, and a very good guy, very positive, and a good influence for everyone.

“I think he is happy and brings everyone together, but I cannot speak for other people – I speak for myself.

“As a team-mate and a friend I would like him to stay and be happy because he is a very good player for us.”

Mata is close friends with United goalkeeper David De Gea, who Sky Sports News understand is on the verge of signing a new long-term contract with the club that will make him the best-paid goalkeeper in the world.