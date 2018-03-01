MASSOB denies disrupting summit in Enugu

Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign state of Biafra (MASSOB) yesterday denied involvement in the disruption of Tuesday’s summit organised by Eastern Consultative Assembly in Enugu as alleged.

The pro-Biafra agitator said that neither its leadership nor members was invited to the event slated to honour some prominent Igbo leaders put together by Evangelist Elliot Uko and chief Mrs Maria Okwor.

MASSOB’s National Director of Information, comrade Samuel Edeson in a statement made available to newsmen explained that the group was surprised and shocked to read on pages of newspapers leaking them with the fracas adding that they have not called or discussed with any Igbo leader since eight months now.

The statement read” MASSOB separated ourselves from him when we found out that he is an opportunist, backbiter and instigator of strife among brethren.

He did not call or invited our leader or any other national executive of MASSOB to his event neither did our leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu called him or pressurized him to allow MASSOB members to attend his event

“Though Elliot has apologized to our leader yesterday when he drew his attention to the damaging falsehood against our leader’s personality and leadership of reformed MASSOB, MASSOB members are not happy that Elliott Uko and Maria Okwor wouldl consciously and deliberately created the damaging and false impressions loaded with antagonisms against Comrade Uchenna Madu led reformed MASSOB.

“The negative impression that the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Chief Nnia Nwodo sponsored the disruption of ECA event is completely false capable of sowing a seed of discord among major stakeholders of Igbo affairs.

The agitators whom Elliot Uko and Maria Okwor invited to their event that disrupted the event did it as a sign of expressing their minds towards what they believe according to their orientation.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo or Nnia Nwodo did not sponsor any disruption against the ECA event. MASSOB is still marveled that Elliot Uko, has never agreed with any leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo from the administration of Honorable Eze Ozobu leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

“MASSOB warned Elliot Uko and Maria Okwor to stop meddling and creating confusing falsehood among pro Biafra groups using one group against another just to achieve a selfish interest, they should stay clear of pro Biafra groups since they are not clamouring for Biafra actualization and restoration.

“Though the people arrested at Elliot Uko and Maria Okwor led Eastern Consultative Assembly event are not our members. We demand for their immediate release. MASSOB urge the Enugu state Governor, Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to intervene for their immediate release now which will douse unnecessary tension in Igbo land.

“MASSOB also wish to clarified on the last meeting of about sixteen pro Biafra groups that converged at Ojukwu’s hometown, Nnewi that purportedly support the restructuring of Nigeria into regionalism using 1963 constitution as a template is a misplacement of our position and believe. All pro Biafra groups that attended the solemn meeting agreed only on Biafra actualization and restoration or nothing through unity of purposes.

“We did not subscribe to regionalism or restructuring of Nigeria, we want a complete independence from Nigeria enslavement through the British impositions. Though pro Biafra groups are not against those clamouring for restructuring, we believe only in Biafra actualization and restoration.’ The statement stated.

Meanwhile, Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has said that the leadership problem that has reduced South-east t zone to “near nothing” was responsible for the coming together of the pro-Biafra agitating groups.

An Australian based leader of the group, Arinze Omeje told newsmen that the development was what Ndigbo needed to reclaim their rightful place in the affairs of the country as well as realize their Biafra quest, which he said was long overdue.

No fewer than 18 pro-Biafra groups met in Nnewi, Anambra state last week and agreed to work together for the actualization of Biafra, restoration and unity of purpose for Biafra.

Speaking on the development, Omeje the renewed unity would provide the platform for them to discuss and take far reaching decisions on issues affecting the struggle for Biafra actualization and restoration, stressing that no individual group can do it all alone.

“We have always known that Igbos can only be liberated in the country with the assistance of the pro-Biafra groups. This is what the

Nigerian leaders have seen and are doing all in their power to ensure we go into extinction. They were happy hearing that we disintegrated.

But we know that now that they have realized that we can come together, they will begin the process of arresting and even killing our members.

“Anyhow, it is, we have been in this struggle for several years and cannot compromise or submit to the wishes of those who are against us. So we believe that the coming days will be used to test the acceptability and capacity to carry the struggle to greater heights”, he said.

Omeje said pro-Biafra groups have succeeded in drawing world attention several anomalies thriving in the country, targeted at humiliating Ndigbo, even as he urged the leadership of Igbo to support the clamour for Biafra for the betterment of the zone.