MASSOB condemns security agencies clampdown on members

…Says 28 members still missing

Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra and Biafra Independent Movement (MASSOB-BIM) has condemned the humiliation its members suffered in the hands of the military and police during the Biafra Independent anniversary in Enugu State.

MASSOB-BIM claimed that the military and police intercepted its members who were coming into Enugu from various parts of the state to observe the anniversary at Edinburgh on Tuesday.

The pro-Biafra group said they were tortured and stripped naked adding that at the moment 28 of their members are missing without any trace.

The leader of the elders council in the state, Chief James Omeke while speaking to newsmen on the development said the clampdown was unnecessary as pro-Biafra group is a none violent one.

“We are not happy the conduct of the military and police, this is an act of lawless on the part of government.

“They are obstructing our fundamental rights.

“We were not violent and we have never been in our agitations since 1989; in fact we were surprised because we never expected the clampdown and restriction of movements”, he said.

The Regional Administrator of Uzo-Uwani, Mr. Paul Nwagu Asadu has called for the release of two of its members.

Asadu who gave the names of the missing members from his region as Philips Okoro and John Makata said they were arrested by the military that were cocking and pointing their rifle at them at Opi checkpoint.

He appealed to the military to release its members saying “They did not commit any crime”.

“MASSOB-BIM is a freedom fight but reputed for its peaceful agitation.

“We are not criminals but the way the military treated us at Opi junction one would have taught we were terrorists”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Police command has said it has arrested about 15 members of Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB and Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, in Enugu.

MASSOB members arrested were moving round the Enugu metropolis in commemoration of the 18th Biafran anniversary when police swooped on them.

It was gathered the Biafra agitators gathered at Omife Bus Stop, Ogui New Layout, Enugu where they took off to march into other streets of the metropolis.

The police who accosted them were said to have used tear gas to stop the rally.

The police, it was also gathered, apart from using tear gas, equally snatched and smashed some people’s smart phone for using them to cover the arrest.

Commissioner of police, Mohammed Danmallam, reacting to the arrest of MASSOB/BIM members made today warned that any body or group of persons caught would face the full weight of the law in accordance with the relevant sections of the law.

Danmallam disclosed that operatives of Enugu police command arrested no fewer than 15 members of MASSOB/BIM around Obiagu/Afia nine, Ogui New layout in Enugu disrupting the peace of state.

He advised the general public to be law abiding and go about their normal lawful business without fear of intimidation or molestation by any group.

Danmallam, however disclosed that police have commenced full investigation on the matter.