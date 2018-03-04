Mass housing: FG to develop 72 housing units in Bayelsa – Controller

The Federal Controller of Housing in Bayelsa, Mr. Nwachukwu Achebe has said that the Federal Government plans to develop 72 housing units in Bayelsa State in an effort to make housing affordable to the people.

Speaking at the weekend while taking journalists round some housing projects being embarked upon by the federal government in Bayelsa, the Controller disclosed that no fewer than five hectares of land have been cleared and sand filled for the housing program.

Achebe said the project was aimed at bridging the housing deficit across the states of the federation as it is designed to take care of the low and medium income earners across the country.

The Controller explained that the project has two and three bedrooms semi-detached bungalows as well as three condominiums consisting of 24 units of flat with total of 72 housing units.

He said, “This project is to show the Federal Government’s commitment

to make houses affordable for the people; it is also being designed to suit the physically challenged persons.

“It comprises one bedroom, two bedrooms and three bedrooms’ apartments with schools, recreation center, worship centers, clinic, and shopping areas, among others.

At the site of the on-going federal secretariat in Bayelsa, the controller said that the project has attained above 75 per cent completion, adding that the secretariat model consists of 400 offices including nine committee rooms and one conference hall of 0ver 250 capacity.

He said the project awarded since 2012 had delayed due to challenges arising from topographical nature of Bayelsa, foundation redesign, pilling, sand-filling among others.

“The project is over 75 per cent completion and definitely the building will be ready by June 2018,” Achebe said.

In an interview with Mr. Sunday Omekwe, General Manager, Trenur Nigeria Limited, contractor handling the federal secretariat project, he said the workers are committed to deliver the project at the expected period of completion.

Some of the artisans employed at the site, commended the Federal Government for the opportunity to work to earn a living.

Also, Mr. Chidi Onwe, a supplier of building materials at the site expressed happiness that his life had changed since the beginning of the project.