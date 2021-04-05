Mason Greenwood completes comeback win for hosts

Mason Greenwood completed Manchester United’s spirited second-half fightback as they came from behind to beat Brighton 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Danny Welbeck headed the Seagulls into a deserved lead against his former club (13) with a lackluster United having failed to register a single shot on target in the opening 45 minutes.

But Marcus Rashford restored parity with his 19th goal of the season (62) before Greenwood stooped to head in Paul Pogba’s mis-hit as Brighton’s resolve was broken with seven minutes remaining.

The result comes as a relief for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose side stays second on 60 points – meaning Manchester City still requires a further 11 to be confirmed as champions. Brighton stays 16th, six points clear of the relegation zone.